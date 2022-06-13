Notification Settings

Anthony Joshua’s future fights to be broadcast on DAZN in ‘groundbreaking’ deal

UK & international sportsPublished:

The move brings Joshua’s partnership with Sky Sports to an end.

Anthony Joshua has reached a new deal with streaming service DAZN

Anthony Joshua’s future fights will be screened on DAZN after the broadcaster confirmed a “groundbreaking” link-up with the British heavyweight.

The move means the end of Joshua’s deal with Sky Sports, which has been in place throughout his professional career.

The deal is reportedly worth £100million a year to the 32-year-old fighter from Watford, who will become a global ambassador for DAZN as well as a special advisor to the group.

Oleksandr Usyk is due to fight Joshua again in August
Oleksandr Usyk is due to fight Joshua again in August (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Joshua is due to take on Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch in August, after the Ukrainian beat the Briton last September.

“I am entering a new phase in my career with a new training environment, new coaches and now a new broadcaster,” Joshua said.

“Negotiations at this level take time, so I am pleased to have it all wrapped up and now I can fully focus on giving the fans and DAZN what they want – knockouts in the glamour division.

“I’ve been working with DAZN and following its progress for a long time. We have enjoyed a really successful partnership in the US for many years and I know the team and understand the passion and drive of the business.”

