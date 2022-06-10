Henry Arundell commits to London Irish with long-term contract

England prospect Henry Arundell has signed a new long-term contract with London Irish.

The 19-year-old full-back was crowned the Gallagher Premiership’s discovery of the season on Tuesday night following a successful debut professional campaign.

He has scored seven tries in 14 appearances for the Exiles, including a sensational solo effort in the Challenge Cup against Toulon in May, to earn a call-up to England’s senior training squad.

“It was a no brainer to extend my time at London Irish,” said the academy product, who finished as the joint leading try-scorer in the recent Under-20 Six Nations.

“The club have given me so much already in my young career and I want to repay their faith in me in the years to come.