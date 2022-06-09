On This Day in 2007 – Justine Henin claims third straight French Open crown

Number of women's players to win 4 or more @rolandgarros titles in the Open Era? 3️⃣

Number of players to do so without dropping a set…twice? 1️⃣

Happy Birthday to a French Open legend and Hall of Famer, Justine Henin! ?? pic.twitter.com/9iJYoNIFcM

