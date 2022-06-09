Jack Leach keeps England place for second Test after recovering from concussion

Jack Leach has retained his place against New Zealand

Jack Leach has retained his place for England’s second LV= Insurance Test against New Zealand after his return from concussion.

Leach takes his place in an unchanged XI, having missed the majority of the five-wicket win at Lord’s following a freak injury in the field on day one.

He was replaced by Matt Parkinson, England’s first ever concussion substitute, but has been cleared to take the field on Friday at Trent Bridge.

Yorkshire batter Harry Brook and Somerset seamer Craig Overton miss out once again.

Leach was playing his first home Test since 2019 when he took a nasty tumble chasing a ball to the boundary in the opening session of last week’s series opener. He was later removed from the match after experiencing concussion symptoms, with Parkinson driving down from Manchester to make his Test debut as a replacement.