Harry Kane’s penalty earns England a Nations League draw in Germany

Harry Kane’s late spot-kick secured Gareth Southgate’s men a hard-fought Nations League draw in Germany as the skipper became the second man to score 50 goals for England.

The Three Lions arrived in Munich looking to replicate last summer’s memorable Euro 2020 last-16 victory against Die Mannschaft and bounce back from Saturday’s shock loss to unfancied Hungary.

The second of four Nations League matches in this 11-day slog also looked set to end in defeat after Jonas Hofmann struck for Germany, only for Kane to score a late penalty and seal a 1-1 draw for England.

Molineux matches against Euro 2020 final foes Italy and Hungary follow after a night that ended on a high – and thankfully seemed to go without fan trouble inside the Allianz Arena.

The official away section of 3,466 supporters were joined by other England fans dotted around the Allianz Arena, where Germany impressed in the first half. Thomas Muller and Hofmann saw goals ruled out, while former England Under-21s international Jamal Musiala showed his class

Bukayo Saka twice threatened in stoppage time as England showed flickers of life, but Germany took the lead in the 51st minute when Joshua Kimmich put through Hofmann to all too easily beat Jordan Pickford.

Bukayo Saka, right, threatened for England in the first half (Markus Ulmer/AP)

England’s goalkeeper ensured Muller did not extend the hosts’ lead and Manuel Neuer shone at the other end, but he would be beaten from the spot in the 88th minute.

Referee Carlos Del Cerro Grande pointed to the spot after watching back Nico Schlotterbeck’s challenge on Kane, who kept his cool to send the goalkeeper the wrong way and edge closer to Wayne Rooney record 53-goal haul.

There was a moment of solidarity before kick-off, where Germany joined the visitors in taking the knee after the anti-racism stance was booed in Hungary.

The home side flew out of the blocks and would have opened the scoring inside three minutes had Kyle Walker not stopped Muller directing home a flicked-on corner at the far post.

Thomas Muller, centre, threatened for Germany (Markus Ulmer/AP)

Kai Havertz had already got a shot on goal by that point and Kane followed suit as England looked to get a foothold on proceedings, before Kalvin Phillips’ injury led to an early rejig.

The midfielder tried to run off the issue but admitted defeat in the 13th minute – a moment Germany cheekily tried to capitalise on as Muller clipped home from a quickly taken throw-in.

Those celebrations were cut short as play had stopped so Jude Bellingham could be introduced – and the hosts were frustrated again in the 23rd minute.

Hofmann ran from just inside the England half to meet a hopeful long ball forward and kept his cool to beat Pickford, only to see the flag raised for offside – a decision ratified by the VAR.

Jonas Hofmann, left, saw this effort ruled out (Nick Potts/PA)

Southgate’s side were looking unsteady at the back and were struggling to get to grips with confident Musiala, whose skill and directness was threatening.

But England had grown as an attacking threat and were beginning to pose more problems themselves.

Kane should have done better than lashing over when Neuer flapped at a corner, with Germany’s number one producing a fine save to deny Saka’s snapshot from an acute angle in stoppage time.

There were eight minutes of additional time and Saka again went close when he thumped a 20-yard effort just wide.

Any England goal would have been against the run of play and Germany took the lead six minutes after the break.

But Hofmann, right, put his team ahead in the second half (Markus Ulmer/AP)

Harry Maguire followed the ball during a period of patient German passing, with Kimmich exploiting the gap he left to slip in Hofmann, who lashed past Pickford. The England goalkeeper should have done better.

Mason Mount saw a 25-yard attempt to immediately restore parity denied by Neuer, but Germany were largely in control and Pickford was forced into a superb reaction save to prevent Muller volleying home.

Jack Grealish was introduced as England searched for a leveller and he nearly provided it in the 76th minute, sending in a low ball that Kane stretched to turn on target – but Neuer spread himself well to save.

England’s Harry Kane, left, celebrates with Jack Grealish after levelling the scores in Munich (Markus Ulmer/AP)

Substitute Jarrod Bowen’s cross was nearly converted as the clock wound down, with Kane going down in the box under pressure from Schlotterbeck.

Penalty claims appeared to be unsuccessful as Germany countered, but for the referee was advised to check the pitchside monitor by the VAR.