Emma Raducanu retires injured in first set of Nottingham Open first round match

Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon preparations got off to a worrying start as she retired injured in her first-round match at the Nottingham Open.

The teenager needed a medical timeout in the early stages of her clash with Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic after suffering a problem to her left side as her injury problems continue.

She received treatment on her left side and took painkillers in an attempt to carry on, but had pull out of the match trailing 4-3 in the first set – the third time she has had to do so since winning the US Open in September.