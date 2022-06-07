Notification Settings

Emma Raducanu retires injured in first set of Nottingham Open first round match

UK & international sportsPublished:

She had medical timeouts to treat a problem to her left side before retiring when trailing 4-3 in the first set.

Rothesay Open 2022 – Day Four – Nottingham Tennis Centre
Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon preparations got off to a worrying start as she retired injured in her first-round match at the Nottingham Open.

The teenager needed a medical timeout in the early stages of her clash with Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic after suffering a problem to her left side as her injury problems continue.

She received treatment on her left side and took painkillers in an attempt to carry on, but had pull out of the match trailing 4-3 in the first set – the third time she has had to do so since winning the US Open in September.

UK & international sports

