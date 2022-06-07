Derek Chisora rematch with Kubrat Pulev scheduled for July

Derek Chisora will return to the ring in June

British heavyweight Derek Chisora will fight Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev in London next month – more than six years after their first meeting.

Pulev won their first encounter on a split decision in a 12-round battle in Hamburg to claim the European heavyweight title in 2016.

The 38-year-old Chisora has since faced the likes of WBC world title challenger Dillian Whyte twice, unified heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk and former WBO champion Joseph Parker twice, most recently in December when he suffered his third successive defeat.

The best way to explain this fight! July 9 there will be Total Carnage @theo2london live on @daznboxing #ChisoraPulev ? pic.twitter.com/VETkDqGXJV — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) June 7, 2022

He will return to the ring on July 9 at The O2 against 41-year-old Pulev, who has only been beaten by Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua in a 31-fight professional career.

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn said: “I’m delighted to get this fight over the line.