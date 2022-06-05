French Open champion Iga Swiatek confident of continuing winning streak on grass

Iga Swiatek celebrates her French Open win

French Open champion Iga Swiatek admits to finding the grass a “tricky” surface but is confident she can continue her winning streak as attention turns towards Wimbledon.

World number one Swiatek has won a record-equalling 35 consecutive matches, a run culminating in her 6-1 6-3 Roland Garros final win over Coco Gauff.

The 21-year-old is heading back home to Poland to recover from her Paris exertions before beginning her preparations for SW19, where she reached the fourth round last year, with coach Tomasz Wiktorowski.

? Moments of appreciation in Paris. ? Chwile na docenienie tego czasu. #RolandGarros ? Getty Images pic.twitter.com/fJS3cwQESd — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) June 5, 2022

“I want to stay at least a week at home, so I will do that,” said Swiatek, who paraded her French Open trophy at the Eiffel Tower on Sunday.

“We have some grass-court venues, like two courts probably, maybe an hour-and-a-half from Warsaw. So I don’t know. I haven’t talked to my coach. It’s usually his decision. But I want to stay in Warsaw for a few days.

“That will be like the nicest thing for me because I have been on tour since the Fed Cup. Then I came back home for like one night. It doesn’t really count.”

Swiatek’s 35 wins have come on hard courts and clay, but she added: “My coach believes I can win more matches on grass.

“I don’t know about that yet. But I would like to add like one or two.

Swiatek (right) beat Coco Gauff in straight sets (Michel Euler/AP)

“But honestly, grass is always tricky. I actually like the part that I have no expectations there. It’s something kind of refreshing.

“Yeah, I’m going to just prepare my best and maybe with his experiences that he had with Aga Radwanska.