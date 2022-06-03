Notification Settings

Protester delays French Open semi-final

UK & international sportsPublished:

The match between Casper Ruud and Marin Cilic was held up for 10 minutes.

France Tennis French Open

The French Open semi-final between Casper Ruud and Marin Cilic was held up for 10 minutes after a woman invaded the court and tied herself to the net.

The woman, believed to be a climate-change protester, wore a T-shirt bearing the slogan ‘we have 1028 days left’.

She walked on to Court Phillipe-Chatrier unchallenged during the third set and attached herself to the net, raising serious questions about security at Roland Garros.

France Tennis French Open
The protester halted play at the French Open (AP)

Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo looked on as the players left the court for 10 minutes while the woman was removed.

The incident came after Alexander Zverev suffered a serious injury in the first semi-final, forcing him to retire from his match against Rafael Nadal.

