Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Pascal Gross commits to Brighton for two more years

UK & international sportsPublished:

The German midfielder joined from Ingolstadt in 2017.

Pascal Gross
Pascal Gross

Pascal Gross has extended his Brighton stay until June 2024.

The 30-year-old German midfielder joined from Ingolstadt in 2017 and has made 170 appearances for the Seagulls, scoring 17 goals.

Brighton boss Graham Potter told the club website: “I am delighted for Pascal and the club that he’s now signed.

“He has been a key player throughout the club’s time in the Premier League and for me during my time as head coach.

“He is an excellent professional on and off the pitch.

“As one of our senior players in the dressing room, he’s a great example to any young player, and he showed again this season that he is an important member of the squad and key player for us on the pitch.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News