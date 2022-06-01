Notification Settings

Football rumours: Manchester United consider shock move for Mason Mount

UK & international sportsPublished:

Liverpool, meanwhile, are said to be looking at a potential approach for Rennes forward Martin Terrier.

Chelsea's Mason Mount
Chelsea’s Mason Mount

What the papers say

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a surprise move for Mason Mount. According to The Sun, United boss Erik ten Hag has followed the Chelsea midfielder since the 23-year-old was on loan with Vitesse Arnhem in Holland and would jump at the chance to bring him to Old Trafford.

The Daily Mirror says Liverpool are tracking Rennes forward Martin Terrier. The 25-year-old is believed to be viewed by Reds bosses as an ideal replacement for Sadio Mane, should the Senegal international leave Anfield.

Aymeric Laporte File Photo
Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte (Mike Egerton/PA)

Juventus maintain their interest in Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte, according to the Manchester Evening News. Citing Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, the paper says the Serie A giants are keen on adding the Spain international to their ranks for next season.

The Evening Standard reports West Ham are nearing a deal for Nayef Aguerd, after also trying to sign the 26-year-old Rennes defender last year.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Wales v USA – International Friendly – Liberty Stadium
Sergino Dest in action for the USA (David Davies/PA)

Sergino Dest: Chelsea have renewed their interest in the Barcelona defender, reports the Daily Mail.

Giorgi Mamardashvili: Marca says the Valencia goalkeeper is on Tottenham’s radar.

