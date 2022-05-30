My story with Bayern Munich is over – Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski

Striker Robert Lewandowski claims his “story with Bayern Munich is over” and he is looking to leave the German club.

The 33-year-old Poland international is out of contract with the Bundesliga giants at the end of next season but has been strongly linked with a summer switch to Barcelona.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of his country’s Nations League clash with Wales on Wednesday, Lewandowski said: “One thing is certain today – my story with Bayern is over.

Robert Lewandowski is currently on international duty with Poland (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

“After everything that has happened in recent months, I cannot imagine further good co-operation.

“I realise a transfer will be the best solution for both sides.

“I believe that Bayern will not stop me just because they can.

“I think that is all I can say on this subject for today. I am focusing on (Poland’s) training camp. After the training camp there will probably be time to possibly say something more on this topic.”