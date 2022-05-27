Start addressing the fragile ego – Rio Ferdinand takes swipe at John Terry

Rio Ferdinand and John Terry

Rio Ferdinand has taken a swipe at former England team-mate John Terry in a social media row over who is the Premier League’s best-ever centre-half.

Ferdinand placed himself at the top of the list when picking his top five with the help of Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk on BT Sport’s Between the Lines programme.

Terry was fifth on Ferdinand’s list and the ex-Chelsea captain retweeted a Twitter post from a football fan claiming he was ‘The Greatest’.

@JohnTerry26 The moment one has to start pushing their own records and stats it’s really time to start addressing the fragile ego.Your lucky I even put you in the top 5 after the racism case with my brother so be thankful you made it. — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 26, 2022

Ferdinand responded on Twitter by saying: “@JohnTerry26 The moment one has to start pushing their own records and stats it’s really time to start addressing the fragile ego.

“Your lucky I even put you in the top 5 after the racism case with my brother so be thankful you made it.”

Terry replied further in a tweet, saying: “A fragile Ego is putting yourself at Number 1 @rioferdy5. Thanks for putting me in your top 5.”

Ferdinand’s reference to the allegations that Terry racially abused his brother, former QPR defender Anton Ferdinand, in 2011 revealed time has not healed the hurt caused by the incident.

A fragile Ego is putting yourself at Number 1 @rioferdy5 Thanks for putting me in your top 5 ??? — John Terry (@JohnTerry26) May 26, 2022

Terry was accused of using racist language towards Anton during Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat to QPR at Loftus Road in October 2011 and was fined £220,000 by the Football Association and banned for four matches.

He was cleared in court after being charged by the Crown Prosecution Service, but was stripped of the England captaincy by the Football Association and soon after retired from international football.

Ferdinand and Terry have barely spoken since the allegations and the debate has clearly opened up old wounds.