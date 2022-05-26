On this day in 2015: Trevor Bayliss appointed England head coach

Trevor Bayliss was the first Australian to coach England

Trevor Bayliss was appointed England head coach on this day seven years ago, tasked with improving the country’s limited-overs fortunes.

Then aged 52, Bayliss leapfrogged initial frontrunner Jason Gillespie to replace the sacked Peter Moores.

The Australian helped regain the Ashes in his first assignment in the summer of 2015, while his peak moment at the helm came in 2019 as he shepherded England to their first World Cup crown.

Beautiful scenes ? England lifted their maiden #CWC19 trophy at the Home of Cricket after an exhilarating encounter against New Zealand. This video shows how much it meant to them!#WeAreEngland pic.twitter.com/JLwSj9CPaa — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 15, 2019

“It’s obviously one of the big jobs in the cricket world,” he said following his appointment.

“To be asked to go on the shortlist was good enough – to be successful and get it is an unbelievable feeling, a huge opportunity and one I’m looking forward to very much.”

Bayliss arrived having led Sri Lanka from 2007 to 2011, taken temporary charge of Australia for their Twenty20 series in South Africa in 2014 and coached Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

After beginning with Ashes glory, the quest to win the 50-over World Cup dominated his spell at the helm and England memorably lifted the trophy at Lord’s following a classic final against New Zealand.

England won the 2015 Ashes following the arrival of Trevor Bayliss (Anthony Devlin/PA)

But by the time he bowed out the Test side had become a reliably mediocre outfit relying on a handful of star men.

England relinquished the Ashes following a 4-0 thrashing on their 2017-18 trip to Australia and were unable to regain the urn in the drawn 2019 series, after which Bayliss stepped down at the end of his contract to be replaced by Chris Silverwood.