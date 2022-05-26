Notification Settings

It’s hard to explain – Leolia Jeanjean stunned by win against Karolina Pliskova

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 26-year-old wildcard, ranked 227 in the world, beat last year’s Wimbledon runner-up 6-2 6-2.

Leolia Jeanjean

Little-known Frenchwoman Leolia Jeanjean caused a sensation at Roland Garros by knocking out eighth seed Karolina Pliskova.

In doing so Jeanjean became the lowest-ranked woman to win a match against a top-10 player at the French Open since Conchita Martinez beat Lori McNeil in 1988.

It is a remarkable achievement for a player who was a talented junior but who gave up tennis for almost five years after suffering a serious knee injury.

“I don’t really know what to say actually because what’s happening right now, it’s really something I never imagine before,” Jeanjean said.

“You know, when I stopped playing for four, five years, I never told myself I’d be in the third round of a grand slam.

“I don’t have an explanation. I don’t even realise what’s happening. I know I’m 26. It’s my first grand slam. I thought I would have lost in the first round in two sets, and now I found myself beating a top-10 player.

France Tennis French Open
Karolina Pliskova was on the end of a shock defeat (Thibault Camus/AP)

“I don’t really know how it’s possible, what’s happening. I just try to give my best to play my tennis, and it’s working so far.

“When I stopped playing when I was young, I just wanted to give myself another chance, because in my head since I was good when I was like 14, 15, so I’m like, ‘why I can’t be good 10 years later?’.

“So that’s why, yeah, I took my chance, and so far it’s working.”

Jeanjean will play Irina-Camelia Begu, who knocked out 30th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, in the third round.

