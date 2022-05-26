Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Dan Evans suffers second-round defeat to Mikael Ymer in Paris

UK & international sportsPublished:

Evans looked out of sorts as he slipped to defeat in four sets.

Dan Evans
Dan Evans

British number two Dan Evans was unable to join Cameron Norrie in the third round of the French Open.

Evans looked out of sorts as he slipped to a 6-3 3-6 6-2 6-3 defeat to Swedish world number 95 Mikael Ymer.

The 29th seed found himself a break down after a slow start and was a set behind following a 14-minute ninth game in which he saved five set points, and squandered two break points, before eventually succumbing.

But the fist pumps were out 43 minutes later when Evans forced two set points on his own serve and levelled the match when Ymer netted a backhand.

An immediate break in the third seemed to have maintained the 32-year-old’s momentum, but a rapid response from Ymer saw him reel off six games in a row to move 2-1 ahead.

Evans had the doctor on court between sets but re-emerged to break again at the start of the fourth.

However, he wilted again as 23-year-old Ymer got stronger and took the win in three hours and 22 minutes.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News