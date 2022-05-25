Notification Settings

Steve Kerr speaks out and Andy Murray has his say – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Andy Murray

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 25.

Basketball

Steve Kerr demanded action following another shooting tragedy in America.

Football

Aymeric Laporte issued a fitness update.

Mo Salah got the coffees in.

Mohamed Elneny was thrilled to be staying at Arsenal.

Juan Mata congratulated Kath Phipps for her LMA service to football award.

Lucy Bronze tried out the Lionesses’ new kit.

Mesut Ozil visited the Turkish Embassy in Indonesia.

Tennis

Andy Murray had his say.

Cricket

Stuart Broad looked to the future.

Ben Stokes visited Adidas.

Rugby Union

Jonny Wilkinson turned 43.

Boxing

Nicola Adams felt inspired.

MMA

Like father, like son.

UK & international sports

Most Read

