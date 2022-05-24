Notification Settings

Jarrod Bowen and James Justin named in England squad for Nations League matches

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

West Ham forward Bowen and Leicester full-back Justin are the only new names in Gareth Southgate’s squad.

West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen and Leicester’s James Justin received their first England call-ups as Gareth Southgate named his squad for June’s Nations League matches.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, Aston Villa skipper Tyrone Mings and Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe were absent from the 27-man selection.

Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Kalvin Phillips and Fikayo Tomori, fresh from winning Serie A with AC Milan, were included in the Nations League squad, but there was no recall for in-form Leicester playmaker James Maddison.

Bowen and Justin were the standout inclusions in Southgate’s squad for the four Nations League games, with trips to Hungary and Germany followed by Molineux encounters with Italy and Hungary.

After a foot injury prevented him receiving his maiden senior call-up in March, West Ham star Bowen was included having finished a fine season with 18 goals and 13 assists in all competitions.

Versatile full-back Justin was a more surprising inclusion. The 24-year-old has made 19 appearances in all competitions since recovering from an anterior cruciate injury sustained in February 2021.



