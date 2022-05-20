Three positive Covid tests confirmed in New Zealand’s tour party

Henry Nicholls is among those to have contracted Covid-19.

Three of New Zealand’s touring party have tested positive for Covid-19, but the news will not stop the four-day warm-up against Sussex taking place.

Batter Henry Nicholls, seamer Blair Tickner and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen were flagged after a round of rapid antigen tests on the first morning in Hove and will undergo five days of isolation.

Nicholls had recently suffered a calf injury and was not expected to feature in the match.

NEWS | Henry Nicholls, Blair Tickner and Shane Jurgensen have begun 5 days of hotel room isolation after testing positive for Covid-19. The remainder of the tour party have returned negative results and today's 4-day Tour match will go ahead as planned.https://t.co/rj2YwSuLsA — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) May 20, 2022

New Zealand Cricket confirmed the rest of the party have tested negative and the situation will be assessed as the game goes ahead.

Sussex have included Ollie Robinson in their squad after the seamer was left out of England’s Test squad due to lack of match practice.