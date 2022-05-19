Football rumours: Manchester City keen on Kalvin Phillips as Fernandinho departs

Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips applauds the fans

What the papers say

England international Kalvin Phillips is being considered by Manchester City as a replacement for Fernandinho, 37, according to the Mirror. The 26-year-old Leeds midfielder, rated at £50million, is said to be regarded by Pep Guardiola as attainable this summer, with Brazil’s Fernandinho leaving the Etihad after nine years.

The Telegraph says incoming Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is monitoring his former Ajax centre-back Lisandro Martinez. The 24-year-old Argentina centre-back has been crucial to the Dutchman’s one-v-one defensive tactics and helped Ten Hag win the Eredivisie in the past two seasons.

Liam Delap could be on his way to Southampton (David Davies/PA)

Southampton are considering snapping up striker Liam Delap, 19, and goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, 20, from Manchester City, reports the Sun. Delap is an England Under-19 international and the son of former Saints and Republic of Ireland midfielder Rory Delap, while Bazunu is a current Ireland international who has spent the last two seasons on loan at Rochdale and Portsmouth.

Nicolas Pepe is on the cusp of pushing for a transfer away from Arsenal, with the Mirror saying the 26-year-old Ivory Coast winger has sought the move after previously being linked to Marseille and Lyon.

Doubts over the future of Kasper Schmeichel, 35, could see a permanent change between the sticks at the King Power Stadium. The Telegraph reports Leicester are entertaining the idea of swooping for Brighton’s Spain goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, 24, if Schmeichel chooses to leave.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Sadio Mane: The Senegal forward, 30, is said to be stalling over a new deal at Liverpool – which has Paris St Germain ready to pounce, according to Germany’s Sport Bild.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: Italian outlet Calciomercato reports Manchester United are monitoring Lazio’s 27-year-old Serbia midfielder.