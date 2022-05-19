Blackpool Tower lights up for Jake Daniels – Thursday’s sporting social

For the rest of this week, the iconic Blackpool Tower will be lit in tangerine alternated with rainbow colours to show respect and support to @BlackpoolFC’s Jake Daniels ?

On Monday, Jake became the UK's first male professional footballer to come out publicly as gay since 1990 pic.twitter.com/XCjseTYUgA

— VisitBlackpool (@visitBlackpool) May 18, 2022