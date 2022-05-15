Notification Settings

Two men arrested at Tottenham v Burnley following ‘discriminatory gestures’

Published:

The Metropolitan Police said the men were ejected from the Clarets section of the stadium.

Mounted police outside the Tottenham ground

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence during Tottenham’s game against Burnley on Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police said the men were ejected from the Burnley section of the stadium and arrested by officers before being taken into custody.

A statement on Tottenham’s official Twitter feed read: “The club can confirm two visiting supporters have been identified and arrested following  discriminatory gestures at today’s match.

“We shall be supporting the police with their investigation.”

Burnley also pledged to work with Tottenham and both the Metropolitan Police and Lancashire Police on the matter.

