Matt Parcell decides to stay at Hull KR

Matt Parcell has signed a new two-year deal with Hull KR which will keep him at the Super League club until the end of 2024.

The Queensland-born hooker, who joined Rovers in 2019, had been linked with a return to Australia but opted to stay after talks with the club’s new coach Willie Peters.

Parcell said: “The last couple of years have been quite tough with Covid and not seeing the family for a while.

“But after speaking to Willie (Peters) I was really excited by the chat and his vision for the team so that made my decision a lot easier.

“Since I’ve started at the club, it’s progressed a lot on and off the field. I think to continue to be part of that is brilliant.”

Peters was confirmed as the successor to the outgoing Tony Smith last week.