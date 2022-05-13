Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aguero gets statue and Khan calls it a day – Friday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Sergio Aguero scored the winning goal as Manchester City won their first Premier League title 10 years ago.

Sergio Aguero's statue
Sergio Aguero's statue

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 13.

Football

Sergio Aguero’s Manchester City statue was unveiled.

Ten years since his famous goal.

Micah Richards had a laugh.

Peter Crouch had better things to do on a Thursday night.

Jose Mourinho took a knock in training.

Cricket

What a moment for Indian badminton.

Pat Cummins went home.

Boxing

Amir Khan retired.

Ricky Hatton was on the telly.

MMA

Conor McGregor flexed his muscles.

Athletics

Dina was ready.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News