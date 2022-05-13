Aguero gets statue and Khan calls it a day – Friday’s sporting social

It’s time to hang up my gloves. I feel blessed to have had such an amazing career that has spanned over 27 years. I want to say a heartfelt thanks and to the incredible teams I have worked with and to my family, friends and fans for the love and support they have shown me. pic.twitter.com/VTk0oxVjp2

— Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) May 13, 2022