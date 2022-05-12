Sebastian Vettel questions whether he should quit F1 over climate change

“You've talked a lot about energy…does that make you a hypocrite?”

“When I get out of the car, of course I’m thinking, is this something that we should do?”

On #bbcqt tonight, F1 driver Sebastian Vettel and the panel discuss the energy crisis.

Join us at 10.40pm on @BBCOne. pic.twitter.com/LVMMs4CuvY

— BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) May 12, 2022