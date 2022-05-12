Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jurgen Klopp: There’s a good chance Fabinho will be fit for Real Madrid clash

UK & international sportsPublished:

It was feared a hamstring injury could rule the Brazilian out of the Champions League final.

Fabinho file photo
Fabinho file photo

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is optimistic Fabinho will be fit for the Champions League final against Real Madrid later this month.

The Brazil midfielder was forced off with a hamstring problem in Tuesday’s win at Aston Villa which has ruled him out of Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea and their last two Premier League matches against Southampton and Wolves.

However, Klopp is hopeful he will be able to call on Fabinho for the May 28 European showpiece in Paris.

“There’s a good chance that he will be available for the Champions League final,” said the Reds boss, who remains confident they can cope with his absence for the remainder of their domestic campaign.

“We have to. Because we can cope. Having him or not having him is a difference but it is all fine. That’s normal stuff that happens.

“It’s never in a position where you have 12 options, it’s always in a position where you (don’t).

“We have a few players. Hendo came on (against Villa) and played incredible, he has played super games this season at (number) six, so that is not a problem.”

Aston Villa v Liverpool – Premier League – Villa Park
Fabinho was substituted during the Premier League match at Aston Villa (Mike Egerton/PA)

With Henderson nominated for the defensive midfield role he has performed occasionally this season it means Klopp is likely to rely on Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita to make up his three in the centre against Chelsea.

James Milner and Curtis Jones, who made his first start since early April at Villa Park, are Klopp’s back-up options and with one space now freed up in the matchday squad it could mean Harvey Elliott or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are brought back in having struggled to make the cut for Premier League matches in recent months.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News