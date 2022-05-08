Essex draw with Yorkshire as Sir Alastair Cook scores century in both innings

Essex's Alastair Cook enjoyed a milestone moment on Sunday

Sir Alastair Cook scored a century in both innings for the first time as Essex and Yorkshire fought out a sluggish LV= Insurance County Championship draw.

England’s leading Test run-scorer achieved another milestone moment in his illustrious career with an unbeaten 102 in the dying embers of the Chelmsford stalemate.

Any outside prospect of a positive result evaporated on the final morning as Yorkshire – needing to build quickly on their overnight advantage of 22 – lost their last five wickets for 39 and were dismissed for 465.

We're running out of ways to tell you that Alastair Cook scored a century.

That left Cook, who had scored 107 first time around, and opening partner Nick Browne under little pressure and the pair eased comfortably past the deficit with an unbroken partnership of 167 before the captains agreed on a draw.

At Southampton, Hampshire patiently secured an 87-run victory over Gloucestershire.

Mohammad Abbas followed his first-innings six-wicket haul with three for 62, while Liam Dawson and James Fuller both grabbed two wickets apiece.

George Scott and Miles Hammond’s half-centuries had given Gloucestershire hope of chasing down 368 and a first victory of the season but the arrival of the second new ball dented their chances.

At Emirates Old Trafford, Matt Parkinson took three wickets in a dramatic afternoon session but some resolute defensive batting by Chris Benjamin and Danny Briggs ensured Warwickshire drew against Lancashire.

Benjamin was 22 not out and Briggs was unbeaten on 28 when the players shook hands with the reigning champions’ lead on 138 and only 19 overs left in the match.

The visitors ended on 184 for six as Parkinson finished with three for 64 from 34 overs.

Sam Robson helped Middlesex to victory at Hove (Adam Davy/PA)

Middlesex chased down a target of 370 to defeat Sussex by seven wickets at Hove.

A partnership of 209 between Sam Robson (149) and captain Peter Hanscomb (79), followed by an unbeaten 99 between Max Holden (80) and Martin Andersson (44), left the hosts without a win in five games.

Middlesex got home with 3.1 overs to spare, despite being without the injured Robbie Smith and losing opener Mark Stoneman for one in the second over.

Captain David Lloyd after our 6️⃣-wicket win in the @CountyChamp over @leicsccc

Glamorgan wrapped up a six-wicket success over Leicestershire in Cardiff.

The visitors resumed their second innings with three wickets in hand and just 41 runs in front. An excellent half-century from Ben Mike and 29 from stand-in captain Callum Parkinson took that lead to 149 before the final wicket fell.

Glamorgan’s batters chased down the required runs in 40.4 overs, with Sam Northeast undefeated on 40.

The players meet in the middle and shake hands. Jack Haynes finishes on a career best 120*.

Worcestershire batter Jack Haynes scored his maiden first-class century to help secure a defiant draw with Durham at New Road.