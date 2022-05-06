Notification Settings

Ethan Pinnock and Sergi Canos miss out again for Brentford

Published: Last Updated:

Southampton are at full strength apart from long-term absentee Tino Livramento.

Sergi Canos will miss out for Brentford again (Joe Giddens/PA)
Brentford will once again be without defender Ethan Pinnock and winger Sergi Canos for the visit of Southampton on Saturday.

The pair are both still recovering from hamstring injuries although Bees head coach Thomas Frank is optimistic they will be in contention for next weekend’s trip to face Everton.

Mathias Jorgensen, Frank Onyeka and Saman Ghoddos also remain absent.

Full-back Tino Livramento remains the only absentee for Saints.

The England Under-21 international will be sidelined for a number of months following a serious knee injury in the recent draw at Brighton.

Southampton have won just one of their last nine league games and the likes of Armando Broja, Stuart Armstrong and Mohamed Elyounoussi could come back into the side.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Sorensen, Henry, Janelt, Norgaard, Eriksen, Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa, Jensen, Dasilva, Fosu-Henry, Baptiste, Roerslev, Stevens, Fernandez, Jeanvier, Young-Coombes.

Southampton provisional squad: Forster, Caballero, McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Stephens, Perraud, Salisu, Bednarek, Valery, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, S Armstrong, Djenepo, Smallbone, Tella, Diallo, Walcott, Long, A Armstrong, Adams, Broja, Elyounoussi.

