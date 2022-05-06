Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel dismisses talk of a rift with Christian Pulisic

Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League – Stamford Bridge

Thomas Tuchel insists there is “zero problem” between him and a “very positive” Christian Pulisic.

Pulisic’s father Mark posted then deleted a tweet on May 1 lamenting the USA forward’s “sad” situation at Stamford Bridge.

Pulisic senior insisted the 23-year-old loves Chelsea, his team-mates and London, with any mention of Blues boss Tuchel conspicuous by its absence.

Chelsea manager Tuchel insisted there is no issue with Pulisic however, with the USA star looking lively in a string of cameos despite battling for starts.

Thomas Tuchel has no issues with Christian Pulisic (PA)

“I’m not concerned if a father does not say that a player loves a manager,” said Tuchel.

“It’s a normal thing (for a player to be frustrated). But like every manager we have our reasons to choose a line-up and we have our reasons to go for players in the first XI.

“And you will never see on this kind of level of competition happy faces from players who are not selected.

“Between me and Christian exists zero problem. He had a fantastic training week so far.

“He is in some matches a huge impact from the bench, and for him for everybody else there’s absolutely nothing to do with any tweet or any reaction from agents or fathers or whatever.

“I didn’t even know about it because I didn’t want to get affected by it, in my judgement, because it has nothing to do with it.

“The players in the end are responsible to be in the team and stay in the team, “I would do my very best to make the right judgement.

“Am I always right? For sure not. Is it always fair? For sure not. But this is also what you sign up for in a club like Chelsea.

“And I haven’t experienced the same reaction from Christian lately, it was actually the opposite: he’s been very strong and very positive in the last weeks.”

Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante misses out against Wolves (PA)

Chelsea will bid to bounce back from last weekend’s frustrating 1-0 loss at Everton when they host Wolves in Saturday’s Premier League clash.

N’Golo Kante and Jorginho will miss out through minor issues, with Callum Hudson-Odoi still sidelined through back trouble.

Chelsea can stay on course for a third-placed finish with a win, with Tuchel demanding his players now get back to their best.

“We need another reaction; that’s where we are,” said Tuchel.

“We had a week to prepare which was nice, but not nice because we would prefer to play Champions League.

Jorginho is another absentee for the Blues against Wolves (PA)

“It was nice to have the team to have influence in training, to set the focus on the things we want to improve.

“We want to meet our standards and we demand a lot from us.

“I think there are a lot of reasons why it is maybe normal to drop in intensity and in the level of effort but as we are an elite sports team, we compete on the very highest level of this sport.

“There is not much room for normal behaviour. We want elite behaviour. This includes me.