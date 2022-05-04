Andy Murray into Madrid Open third round with fine win over Denis Shapovalov

Andy Murray, pictured, returns a ball against Denis Shapovalov

Andy Murray is through to the third round of the Madrid Open after defeating Canada’s Denis Shapovalov in three sets.

Murray upset world number 14 Shapovalov 6-1 3-6 6-2 in two hours and nine minutes to set up a last-16 match against old foe and world number one Novak Djokovic.

The 34-year-old Scot, who marked his return to clay for the first time in two years with a straight-sets win against Dominic Thiem in the first round, proved too strong for Shapovalov in the deciding set.

Murray raced into an early lead, breaking Shapovalov’s serve twice on his way to taking the opening set in 36 minutes.

The British number three, behind Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans in the domestic rankings, heaped more pressure on Shapovalov’s serve in the fifth game of the second set.

But Murray squandered two break points and was broken for the first time in the match in the next game to trail 5-2 before Shapovalov served out to level at one set all after one hour and 25 minutes of play.

The deciding set went with serve until the fifth game, before Murray seized on his first break point of the set to edge ahead 4-2.

The Scot, currently 78th in the ATP rankings, held again for 5-2 and went 40-0 ahead on Shapovalov’s serve before sealing another impressive win on his third match point.

Murray reversed his decision to skip the entire clay-court season after being handed a wild card for Madrid and four weeks of training on the surface appears to have paid dividends.

Murray has not played Djokovic since the Qatar Open in January 2017, when the Briton was world number one. The Serbian won in three sets.