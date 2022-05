Tom Youngs urges Leicester players to cherish life after announcing retirement

Former Leicester captain Tom Youngs

Former England hooker Tom Youngs admits life can be cruel after calling time on his distinguished 15-year senior rugby career.

Youngs, who had taken leave from the game this season to care for his wife Tiffany, who is battling an illness, announced his retirement last week.

The former Leicester captain was given a memorable send off at Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership home game against Bristol, leading the team out for one last time after speaking to the players before kick-off.

Tom Youngs has confirmed his retirement from professional rugby. The 35-year-old retires after making 215 appearances for Leicester Tigers, as well as gaining 28 Test caps for England and three for the British & Irish Lions. — Leicester Tigers (@LeicesterTigers) April 27, 2022

“I talked about how I’d love to do one more tackle and one more carry for them,” said Youngs, 35, who made 215 appearances for Leicester, as well as earning 28 Test caps for England and three for the British and Irish Lions on the 2013 tour of Australia.

“I talked about Tiff a little bit, about life, that when you’re in this moment and how good it is and how lucky you are sometimes.

“Then ultimately you don’t realise how cruel life can be at times, and to really enjoy those moments.

“There really wasn’t a dry eye in the changing room. It was lovely and will sit with me for a long time.”

Sit down with Tom Youngs and Ben Youngs in the historic home changing room at Mattioli Woods Welford Road as they look back on the career of the retiring Leicester Tigers legend. — Leicester Tigers (@LeicesterTigers) May 3, 2022

Youngs, who switched from centre to the front row, made his Leicester debut in 2006 and won the Premiership title in the 2012-13 season.

He spent his career playing alongside his brother Ben, a scrum-half, at club and international level.

Youngs, who walked onto the Mattioli Woods Welford Road pitch on Saturday with his eight-year-old daughter, Maisie, said: “I was always going to retire this season.

“Obviously things got accelerated and I wasn’t able to play any more.

“As a professional you never know when you’re last game is, but I am very content with the decision.”

How about that for a Half Time to remember on Saturday afternoon, #TigersFamily? pic.twitter.com/zorQyRXhEw — Leicester Tigers (@LeicesterTigers) May 2, 2022

Leicester have been revitalised since Steve Borthwick took charge in 2020 and the Tigers sit on top of the Premiership with two games of the regular season remaining.

“The club’s been through a real tough time,” Youngs added.

“We haven’t won anything yet, but we’re going in the right direction to do that.