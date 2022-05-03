Notification Settings

De Gea thankful, Brooks cancer free and Bolt blessed – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

We look at some of the best examples on social from May 3.

David De Gea (left), David Brooks (centre) and Usain Bolt
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 3.

Football

Manchester United signed off for the season at Old Trafford.

David Raya did not dwell on the result.

Stuart Dallas was feeling grateful.

The best news from David Brooks.

A birthday in the Evra household.

James Rodriguez was sporting a new look.

Bayern Munich announced Thomas Muller’s new contract by recreating a childhood photograph.

Boxing

Tyson Fury spent his time wisely.

Athletics

Usain Bolt counted his blessings.

Motor racing

Valtteri Bottas was living the American dream.

Life’s a beach for AlphaTauri.

McLaren were looking up.

UK & international sports

