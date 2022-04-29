PA Sport Trivia 30/04/22

PA SPORT BIRTHDAYS

Ian Healy (cricket) – Former Australia wicketkeeper, born 1964.

Jamie Staff (cycling) – British three-time world champion who also won Olympic Team Pursuit gold in 2008, born 1973.

John O’Shea (soccer) – Former Republic of Ireland and Manchester United defender, born 1981.

Ali Williams (rugby union) – Former New Zealand and Toulon lock, born 1981.

Rob Elliot (soccer) – Watford’s former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper, born 1986.

Rohit Sharma (cricket) – India batter, born 1987.

Jonathan Brownlee (triathlon) – Triathlon World Champion in 2012 and Olympic silver and bronze medal winner, born 1990.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (soccer) – Barcelona’s Germany goalkeeper, born 1992.

ON THIS DAY IN SPORT

1938: The Preston versus Huddersfield FA Cup final was the first to be televised in its entirety by the BBC.

1939: Lou Gehrig set a Major League record when he played his 2,130th consecutive game for New York Yankees. His run of appearances stretched back to June 1925. He died in 1941 of a muscle-wasting disease which became known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

1995: Middlesbrough played their last match at Ayresome Park before moving to the Riverside Stadium. They beat Luton 2-1 in a Division One encounter.

2005: Chelsea won the Barclays Premiership title after beating Bolton 2-0 at the Reebok Stadium.

2006: England were awarded the 2019 World Cup by the International Cricket Council.

2008: Chelsea beat Liverpool 3-2 at Stamford Bridge for a 4-3 aggregate victory to qualify for the Champions League final, which they lost on penalties to Manchester United in Moscow.

2010: Manchester United and England striker Wayne Rooney was voted the Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year.

2012: Sprinter Dwain Chambers and cyclist David Millar were cleared to be selected for London 2012 after the Court of Arbitration for Sport declared the British Olympic Association’s lifetime ban on drugs cheats was not in compliance with the World Anti-Doping Agency code.

2013: Former FIFA president Joao Havelange resigned as honorary president of the world governing body after an ethics committee report named him as having received bribe money.

2018: Former Castleford full-back Zak Hardaker was banned for 14 months by UK Anti-Doping for failing a drugs test.

PA SPORT SELECTIVE TV LISTINGS

Today (Saturday, April 30)

FOOTBALL: Premier League, Newcastle v Liverpool – BT Sport 1 1130, Leeds v Manchester City – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League 1700; League One, Gillingham v Rotherham – Sky Sports Main Event 1200, Plymouth v MK Dons – Sky Sports Football 1200; WSL, Manchester City v Brighton – Sky Sports Premier League 1100; National League, Stockport v Boreham Wood – BT Sport 1 1700; Serie A, Sampdoria v Genoa – BT Sport 2 1715, Spezia v Lazio – BT Sport 1 1930; Ligue 1, Rennes v St Etienne – BT Sport 2 1945; LaLiga, Alaves v Villarreal – LaLiga TV 1300, Valencia v Levante – LaLiga TV 1730, Athletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid – LaLiga TV 2000.

RUGBY UNION: Women’s Six Nations, Wales v Italy – S4C 1145, France v England – BBC Two England 1400; Gallagher Premiership, Gloucester v Bath – BT Sport 3 1430; URC, Sharks v Connacht – Free Sports 1500, Ospreys v Scarlets – Premier Sports 2 1715, Edinburgh v Ulster – Premier Sports 2 1930; Super Rugby, Fijian Drua v Highlanders – Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main Event 0530, Waratahs v Crusaders – Sky Sports Arena 0800, Melbourne Rebels v Moana Pasifika – Sky Sports Arena 1040.

SNOOKER: World Championship – BBC Two England 1000 1630 and 1900, BBC One 1315, Eurosport 1 1000, 1415 and 1845.

CRICKET: IPL, Gujarat Titans v Royal Challengers Bangalore – Sky Sports Cricket 1050; Rajasthan Royals V Mumbai Indians – Sky Sports Cricket 1450, Sky Sports Main Event 1500.

GOLF: DP World Tour, Catalunya Championship – Sky Sports Golf 0900; PGA Tour, Mexico Open – Sky Sports Golf 1730; LPGA Tour, Palos Verdes Championship – Sky Sports Main Event 0100 (Sun).

RACING: Newmarket – ITV 1330.

MOTOR RACING: MotoGP, Grand Prix of Spain – BT Sport 2 0800 and 1100.

Tomorrow (Sunday, May 1)

FOOTBALL: Premier League, Everton v Chelsea – Sky Sports Premier League 1300, Sky Sports Main Event 1400, West Ham v Arsenal – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League 1600; cinch Premiership, Celtic v Rangers – Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event 1100; WSL, Arsenal v Aston Villa – BBC One 1405, Birmingham v Chelsea – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League 1930; Serie A, Juventus v Venezia – BT Sport 1 1130, Udinese v Inter – BT Sport 2 1700, Roma v Bologna – BT Sport 1 1945; Ligue 1 – Troyes v Lille – BT Sport/ESPN 1200, Bordeaux v Nice – BT Sport/ESPN 1600, Marseille v Lyon – BT Sport 2 1930; LaLiga, Elche v Osasuna – LaLiga TV 1300, Granada v Celta Vigo – LaLiga TV 1515, Rayo Vallecano v Real Sociedad – Premier Sports 2 and LaLiga TV 1730, Barcelona v Mallorca – LaLiga TV 2000.

RUGBY UNION: Gallagher Premiership, London Irish v Wasps – BT Sport 1 1400; Super Rugby, Brumbies v Hurricanes – Sky Sports Mix 0455.

SNOOKER: World Championship – Eurosport 1 1245 and 1845, BBC Two England 1300 and 1900.

CRICKET: IPL, Delhi Capitals v Lucknow Super Giants – Sky Sports Cricket 1050, Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings – Sky Sports Cricket 1450.

GOLF: DP World Tour, Catalunya Championship – Sky Sports Golf 1200; PGA Tour, Mexico Open – Sky Sports Golf 1800, Sky Sports Main Event 2115; LPGA Tour, Palos Verdes Championship – Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event 2300.

RACING: Newmarket – ITV 1330.

MOTOR RACING: MotoGP, Grand Prix of Spain – 0800; British Superbikes – Eurosport 2 1300.

PA SPORT QUIZ

1. Which NBA player scored most points in the 2021-22 regular season?

2. Derby hold the record for least amount of points accumulated in a Premier League season, how many did they get?

3. Ronnie O’Sullivan has won how many snooker World Championship titles?

4. Eden Gardens is a cricket stadium in which Indian city?

5. Which retired player has the record for most touchdowns in NFL history?

6. Who won the 2021 men’s Wimbledon Championship?

7. Which British athlete won gold in the heptathlon at the London 2012 Olympics?

8. In which Canadian city would you find the Maple Leafs, Blue Jays and Raptors?

9. Which boxer inflicted a first professional defeat on Ricky Hatton?

10. Which country won the 2019 Rugby Union World Cup?