Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Judd Trump must fend off snooker’s old guard to win the World Championship

UK & international sportsPublished:

Mark Williams, 47, and 46-year-olds Ronnie Sullivan and John Higgins complete the last four.

Betfred World Snooker Championship 2022 – Day 12 – The Crucible
Betfred World Snooker Championship 2022 – Day 12 – The Crucible

It is the first time since 1999 that Mark Williams, Ronnie O’Sullivan and John Higgins, all of whom turned professional in 1992, have reached the last four of the World Championship in the same year.

Between them, they boast 13 world titles, 36 ‘triple crowns’ – comprising the World and UK Championships and the Masters title – and a total of 93 career ranking crowns.

Judd Trump, who came on strong in his last-eight clash with Stuart Bingham, is the man charged with preventing the veterans strengthening their hold on the famous trophy.

SNOOKER World
Mark Williams v Judd Trump (PA Graphics)

MARK WILLIAMS v JUDD TRUMP
47 AGE 32
1992 TURNED PRO 2005 4
8 WORLD RANKING 4
3 WORLD TITLES 1
7 ‘TRIPLE CROWN’ TITLES 3
24 RANKING TITLES 23

SNOOKER World
Ronnie O’Sullivan v John Higgins (PA Graphics)

RONNIE O’SULLIVAN v JOHN HIGGINS
46 AGE 46
1992 TURNED PRO 1992
1 WORLD RANKING 6
6 WORLD TITLES 4
20 ‘TRIPLE CROWN’ TITLES 9
38 RANKING TITLES 31

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News