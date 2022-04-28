Notification Settings

Barcelona to spend a season away from Nou Camp amid redevelopment

Published:

Barca play home games at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys – the home of the 1992 Olympics.

Barcelona's Nou Camp Stadium is being redeveloped
Barcelona have announced plans to redevelop the Nou Camp, which will see them play the 2023/24 season at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic.

Work, costing up to 1.5billion euros (£1.26billion), will begin this summer and is expected to be completed at the end of the 2025/26 season.

Initial focus of the redevelopment of the famous stadium will be on the first and second tier as well as improving technological facilities and upgrades to the exterior.

The third tier will be rebuilt in the summer of 2023, which will mean Barca play their home games for the following season at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys – the home of the 1992 Olympics.

They are due to return to the Nou Camp for the 2024/25 campaign, but at a 50 per cent capacity.

