Judd Trump fools referee in Crucible cracker – Wednesday’s sporting social

Today ΔΕΗ Tour of Hellas starts in the beautiful city of Heraklion, Crete.Riders will move South across gorgeous landscapes to Rethymnon to finish at the old port of Chania city!? Follow details of the race @tourofhellas.Thrilled to be part of this story as official ambassador pic.twitter.com/VMRmBeTRWE

— Mark Cavendish (@MarkCavendish) April 27, 2022