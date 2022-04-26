Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Rashford finds a fan and Broad’s in the groove – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Naomi Osaka felt the love, Declan Rice had new clobber and James Maddison enjoyed the snooker.

Marcus Rashford (left) and Stuart Broad
Marcus Rashford (left) and Stuart Broad

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 26.

Football

Marcus Rashford righted a wrong.

Hector Bellerin congratulated Forest Green on their promotion.

Declan Rice showed off his new clobber.

Important point for Leeds.

Happy birthday Mrs Hojbjerg.

Scotland’s youth policy was working well.

Sheffield United’s goalkeeper was stuck in the slow lane.

Ronald Araujo celebrated his new Barca deal.

Snooker

James Maddison visited the Crucible.

Get the spirit level out!

Cricket

Stuart Broad was in the groove.

Boxing

An early start for Ricky Hatton.

Lennox Lewis got arty.

Tennis

Naomi Osaka felt the love.

Formula One

A win for David Coulthard 24 years ago.

Darts

Daryl Gurney had a laugh.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News