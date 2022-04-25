Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

John Higgins gets a ‘bit of rhythm going’ as he reaches last eight in Sheffield

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Scot won the most recent of his four world titles in 2011.

John Higgins
John Higgins

John Higgins reached the World Snooker Championship quarter-finals for the 16th time after wrapping up a 13-7 win over Noppon Saengkham in Sheffield.

The 46-year-old Scot did the damage in Sunday night’s second session when he reeled off seven frames in a row to move two away from victory at 11-5.

He won the first upon their resumption but then watched a mini fightback from his opponent, who reduced the deficit to 12-6 then came agonisingly close to a maximum before hitting a tough last red into the jaws.

“Last night was obviously massive for me and it left me with one foot in the quarter-finals but you’ve got to stay professional and get those extra few frames,” said Higgins.

“I feel like I’m starting to get a bit of rhythm going. You need to try and build up in this tournament – you very rarely look at past champions who have gone through the card and blitzed people.”

Former champion Stuart Bingham stepped on the gas to sink Kyren Wilson 13-9 and join Higgins in the last eight.

Resuming at 8-8, Bingham won the opening frame of the day before three consecutive half-centuries took him one away from victory.

Wilson cleared the colours to claim a tense 21st frame and keep his hopes alive, but missed his chance in the next, enabling Bingham to set up a last-eight clash with either Judd Trump or Anthony McGill.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News