Iga Swiatek claims fourth consecutive title at Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Iga Swiatek celebrates her win

Iga Swiatek defeated Aryna Sabalenka to claim her fourth consecutive title at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

The 20-year-old has established herself as a dominant world number one over the past few weeks following Ashleigh Barty’s retirement and added the Stuttgart crown to her titles in Doha, Indian Wells and Miami.

Swiatek dropped a set for the first time since Indian Wells against Liudmila Samsonova in the semi-finals on Saturday but the final was another story of domination as she brushed aside Sabalenka 6-2 6-2.

The opening set was tighter than the scoreline appeared but third seed Sabalenka struggled on serve, while Swiatek fought off moments of pressure before wrapping up victory in an hour and 24 minutes.