Britain’s Ollie Wood claims omnium gold at UCI Track Nations Cup in Glasgow

Ollie Wood

Great Britain’s Ollie Wood won gold in the omnium on the final day of the UCI Track Nations Cup in Glasgow.

But there was disappointment for Dame Laura Kenny and Maddie Leech as they were forced to abandon the Madison following a number of crashes.

Riding for Team Inspired, Wood took the lead in the omnium with a comfortable win in the scratch race before finishing third in the tempo race and sixth in the elimination race.

Great Britain’s Ollie Wood celebrates after winning gold in the omnium during day four of the UCI Track Nations Cup in Glasgow (Steve Welsh/PA)

A powerful display in the points race saw the 26-year-old gain a lap on the field and he went on to record 145 points, 11 clear of Spain’s Sebastian Mori.

“It’s pretty good to win gold,” Wood said. “You don’t get many chances to race in front of a home crowd so it’s nice to win gold anyway, and even nicer in front of a home crowd.

“I got off to a good start and it’s been very quickfire, all within a few hours, so it’s made it tough but that’s the omnium.

“You have to keep getting up there and see where you are for the points race at the end. It’s great to get a gold for the team.”

Maddie Leech and Laura Kenny (back right) in action during the Madison on day four of the UCI Track Nations Cup in Glasgow (Steve Welsh/PA)

Kenny and Leech were sitting third in the Madison before Leech suffered a fall after a touch of wheels at the halfway point and the race was neutralised.

Leech bravely continued only to crash for a second time moments after Kenny was brought down near the finish line and the pair were unable to continue, although both were able to walk off to the applause of the crowd.