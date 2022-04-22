Lotte Wubben-Moy’s new Arsenal deal includes supporting local community projects

Lotte Wubben-Moy

Lotte Wubben-Moy’s affinity for Arsenal and the local area is well known – but having signed a new contract with the club, the England defender is taking it one step further.

Having schooled in Stoke Newington, the 23-year-old has close ties to north London and has revealed her fresh deal with Arsenal includes a commitment to support upcoming local community projects.

Wubben-Moy returned to Arsenal in September 2020 having come through the ranks with her childhood club before a stint playing in the United States.

Since her comeback she has also earned seven senior England caps and is expected to be a member of Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses squad for this summer’s Women’s Euros.

But away from the pitch, Wubben-Moy wants to give back to the areas in north and east London – having been born in Bow.

“I exist in the same community as Arsenal,” she said.

“I come from east London, and that’s very much where Arsenal is present; Hackney, Camden Islington.

“These are the communities that the club serves. With my contract, I have excitedly built a programme inspired by my outlook on life, which is appreciating the little things.

“A programme which will run in collaboration with Arsenal in the Community, it is built upon giving back to my community.

“It will be active in Camden, Hackney, Islington and it will serve young girls and young women for the duration of my contract and I’ll be part of it, giving my time and energy to give back to these kids.

“It will be the sort of programme that runs across four intakes over the year and we will be bringing in lots of young girls which is exciting.

“I’ll be able to talk to them, get involved and it will all focus on my ambitions which is reading, art, the environment and using football as the glue to glue that all together.

“That’s a side note on my contract, which is extremely important to me.”

It's tight at the top of the #BarclaysFAWSL between @ChelseaFCW and @ArsenalWFC ? Who do you think is more likely to win the title, ? or ?? pic.twitter.com/u8OB7NOZV9 — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) April 21, 2022

The main aim for Wubben-Moy on the pitch in the short term will be to help Arsenal claim the Women’s Super League title.

Jonas Eidevall’s side are second, just a point behind leaders Chelsea heading into their weekend trip to Everton.

“Without a doubt we’re a talented team,” she added. “We are not even near the capacity that we could be. So watch this space. We’ll be building to compete and continue to compete and to continue to win.