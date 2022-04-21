Return of the Sprint: Answering the questions surrounding the event

British Grand Prix 2021 – Race – Silverstone

Formula One’s sprint format returns for a second season at this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the key questions surrounding the event.

What is the Sprint?

The shortened race takes place on Saturday afternoon and replaces traditional qualifying. The finishing order of the Sprint determines the grid for Sunday’s main event, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

How long will it be?

The Sprint is one third distance of a traditional Grand Prix, or 62 miles. At Imola, that equates to 21 laps with the race set to take around 30 minutes.

How is the grid determined for the Sprint?

Qualifying will be brought forward from Saturday to Friday, replacing second practice. It will have a later start time of 5pm local (4pm UK) in a bid to generate a bigger television audience.

Max Verstappen won the first Sprint race which was staged at Silverstone last year (Tim Goode/PA)

Will pit stops be mandatory?

No. The premise of the Sprint is a flat-out dash to the finish line with a free choice of tyre compounds; soft, medium and hard.

Have any tweaks been made to the format this year?

Yes. Points will now be awarded to the top eight drivers, rather than just three, with the winner taking eight points. They will count towards both the drivers’ and constructors’ championships. Last year, the driver who won the Sprint was awarded pole position, but following a backlash from fans, the driver who sets the fastest lap in qualifying will take the accolade.

Will Silverstone host a sprint race again?