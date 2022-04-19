Real Betis’ Champions League hopes hit by defeat to Elche

Manuel Pellegrini

Real Betis’ Champions League hopes were dealt a blow as they slipped to a 1-0 LaLiga defeat at home against Elche.

Elche winger Tete Morente scored the only goal in the 82nd minute to send Betis to their first defeat in seven games in all competitions.

A miserable night was complete for Manuel Pellegrini’s side when Paul Akouokou was shown a straight red card in the closing stages for his challenge on Lucas Olaza.

Betis could have leapfrogged fourth-placed Atletico Madrid with victory by two or more goals but remain three points behind having played a game more.

Villarreal boosted their hopes of a top-six finish as a 2-0 home win against Valencia lifted them to within three points of Real Sociedad.

Arnaut Danjuma scored twice to give Unai Emery’s side a two-goal lead at half-time, converting his first from the penalty spot in the 10th minute after VAR adjudged Eray Comert to have handled.

Danjuma struck his second seven minutes later after being set up by Juan Foyth.

#VillarrealValencia | 2-0 ⏱ 90'+4' | FULL-TIME ⌛️?!@Danjuma's brace gives the Yellows ➕3️⃣ points! What a performance by the Submarine who are now on 52 points and will keep fighting for European spots. pic.twitter.com/fecFhoAsvn — Villarreal CF English (@VillarrealCFen) April 19, 2022

Bottom club Alaves’ survival hopes were dealt a blow as they lost 2-1 at relegation rivals Mallorca.

Alaves thought they had taken an early lead, but Florian Lejeune’s header was ruled out by VAR and Abdon Prats fired Mallorca into the lead soon after.