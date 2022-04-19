Notification Settings

Dillian Whyte skips open workout ahead of Tyson Fury fight

UK & international sportsPublished:

Whyte and Fury go head to head on Saturday night at Wembley.

Dillian Whyte trains
Dillian Whyte has decided to skip Tuesday’s open workout at BOXPARK Wembley, the PA news agency understands.

The 34-year-old from Brixton will face Tyson Fury in a world heavyweight title fight for the WBC belt on Saturday night at Wembley Stadium.

Tyson Fury watches on at BOXPARK Wembley
Tyson Fury was at BOXPARK Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)

Doubts had lingered over whether the fight would take place after Whyte missed the unveiling press conference on March 1 but any fears were allayed when he tweeted for the first time about the bout on Wednesday before attending Thursday’s virtual press conference.

Tuesday’s open workout in the shadows of Wembley was set to be the first time Fury and Whyte had been in the same room together since the all-British affair was announced but the mandatory challenger has taken the decision to miss the event.

