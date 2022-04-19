Dillian Whyte skips open workout ahead of Tyson Fury fight

Dillian Whyte trains

Dillian Whyte has decided to skip Tuesday’s open workout at BOXPARK Wembley, the PA news agency understands.

The 34-year-old from Brixton will face Tyson Fury in a world heavyweight title fight for the WBC belt on Saturday night at Wembley Stadium.

Tyson Fury was at BOXPARK Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)

Doubts had lingered over whether the fight would take place after Whyte missed the unveiling press conference on March 1 but any fears were allayed when he tweeted for the first time about the bout on Wednesday before attending Thursday’s virtual press conference.