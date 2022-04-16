Conor Benn makes light work of Chris van Heerden in Manchester

Conor Benn v Chris van Heerden – AO Arena

Conor Benn bolstered his case for a world title shot by stopping Chris van Heerden inside two rounds at Manchester’s AO Arena.

Benn had been expected to dispose of the experienced South African after producing some impressive performances over the last 18 months.

The 25-year-old welterweight duly delivered by taking out Van Heerden inside four minutes to extend his unblemished record to 21-0.

The 34-year-old Van Heerden had not fought since December 2020, but his southpaw stance presented a different challenge to one of British boxing’s hottest prospects.

Both men were busy in the opening round and Benn’s aggression caused Van Heerden early problems, with strong right and left hands to his opponent’s temple.

But the South African settled and started to find his rhythm as the first three minutes drew to a close.

Conor Benn beat Chris van Heerden quickly (Zac Goodwin/PA)

It was a false sense of security, however, as Benn sent a couple of vicious short-range upper cuts through Van Heerden’s defence.