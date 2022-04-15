Football rumours: Harry Kane to turn down Manchester United due to Erik ten Hag

Harry Kane gestures with his right hand

What the papers say

Old Trafford is apparently not the destination for Harry Kane this summer, despite Manchester United courting the Tottenham striker for months. The Express says United’s decision to choose Erik ten Hag as their incoming boss was the main factor, with 28-year-old Kane keen to play for his former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino, who was previously linked to the Red Devils’ top job. The Mail, meanwhile, says Ten Hag may try to sign Kane’s 24-year-old Tottenham team-mate Steven Bergwijn – a Netherlands winger – in the coming months.

The Star, meanwhile, reports Ten Hag has told Cristiano Ronaldo he is free to leave Old Trafford this summer. The Dutchman has informed United bosses the 37-year-old is not part of his future plans for the club. Ronaldo remains an iconic figure at United, where he was brought back to last year from Juventus, despite his struggling recent form.

A Barcelona misstep with Antonio Rudiger could prove helpful to United, reports the Sun. The paper says the Spanish side’s talks with the Chelsea defender have stalled which has boosted the Red Devils’ chances of signing the Germany international. The 29-year-old, however, has also been linked with Juventus, PSG and Real Madrid.

Shifting across to the North East, where the Chronicle reports Newcastle are considering signing centre-back Diego Carlos from Sevilla. The 29-year-old Brazilian has emerged as an option for the Magpies, but only if separate target Sven Botman, 22, leaves Lille for AC Milan.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Max Aarons: The Sun reports the Norwich right-back, 22, is being monitored by Arsenal and United as well as Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.