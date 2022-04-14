Liverpool send condolences after fan dies following being taken ill at Anfield

Anfield

Liverpool have expressed condolences to the family of a supporter who died after becoming ill before Wednesday night’s Champions League fixture against Benfica.

The fan was taken ill before kick-off at Anfield and received medical treatment inside the ground, but the club announced on Thursday morning the individual had died.

A club spokesperson said: “First and foremost, the condolences and the thoughts of everyone at the club are with the supporter’s family, loved ones and friends.