Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Whyte ready for Fury and Federer trains hard – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Chelsea reacted to their Champions League exit, while Jamie Redknapp and friends were all shook up.

Dillian Whyte and Roger Federer
Dillian Whyte and Roger Federer

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 13.

Football

Chelsea reacted to their Champions League exit.

Carlo Ancelotti celebrated.

Muka Modric!

Lionel Messi had a burger named after him.

Pablo Zabaleta and son lent support to Man City.

Only positive energy from Sheikh Evra.

Kyle Walker-Peters turned 25.

Peter Crouch visited one of his old clubs.

Jamie Redknapp and friends were all shook up.

Lucas Radebe thanked the Leeds fans for the birthday messages.

Boxing

Dillian Whyte finally broke his silence.

Ricky Hatton was in the gym.

Tennis

Roger Federer stepped up his recovery.

Cricket

Time flies for James Anderson.

Marnus Labuschagne was catching up with his fan mail on his return to Glamorgan.

Athletics

A football-themed effort from Mo Farah on the Bake Off!

Basketball

LeBron James was confused.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News