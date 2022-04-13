Manchester City and Atletico Madrid embroiled in tunnel bust-up

Jan Oblak holds back Raheem Sterling

Trouble broke out in the tunnel as ugly scenes marred Manchester City’s Champions League triumph over Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Tempers had first flared in the closing stages of the match as City claimed a hard-fought goalless draw in the Spanish capital to reach the semi-finals with a 1-0 aggregate success.

Next round please ? Come on City !! pic.twitter.com/QhXaP7CWKr — Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) April 13, 2022

The incident was sparked by a poor tackle from Felipe on Phil Foden and involved a number of players, notably unused City substitute Jack Grealish and Stefan Savic, who appeared to pull the England international’s hair.

Felipe – who caught Foden with a terrible challenge to the head in the first half – was sent off for his involvement but the rancour did not end there.