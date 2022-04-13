Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Manchester City and Atletico Madrid embroiled in tunnel bust-up

UK & international sportsPublished:

Tempers flared after the goalless draw in the Spanish capital.

Jan Oblak holds back Raheem Sterling
Jan Oblak holds back Raheem Sterling

Trouble broke out in the tunnel as ugly scenes marred Manchester City’s Champions League triumph over Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Tempers had first flared in the closing stages of the match as City claimed a hard-fought goalless draw in the Spanish capital to reach the semi-finals with a 1-0 aggregate success.

The incident was sparked by a poor tackle from Felipe on Phil Foden and involved a number of players, notably unused City substitute Jack Grealish and Stefan Savic, who appeared to pull the England international’s hair.

Felipe – who caught Foden with a terrible challenge to the head in the first half – was sent off for his involvement but the rancour did not end there.

TV footage showed problems continuing in the tunnel after the players had left the field. Players needed to be separated and objects were thrown.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News