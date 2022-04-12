Notification Settings

Westwood marks son’s 21st and Stokes’ F1 dream ends – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Patrice Evra overcame his fears.

Lee Westwood, right, with his son Sam

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 12.

Football

Bobby Moore remembered.

Patrice Evra overcame his fears.

The film was released 20 years ago.

Fernandinho insisted he was fully focused.

Forty years since Paul Canoville became the first black player to represent Chelsea.

Chelsea went walkabout.

Eric Bailly turned 28.

The trophy is just the start for Harry McKirdy.

Cricket

Ben Stokes got himself in a tight situation.

Danni Wyatt hit Hollywood.

Not impressed KP?

Look out WWE!

Boxing

Eddie Hearn was in confident mood.

Mikaela Mayer showed off her belts.

Tennis

Nick Kyrgios applauded Denis Shapovalov.

Golf

Jon Rahm reflected on his Augusta experience.

Fresh rubber for Ian Poulter.

Lee Westwood marked his son’s 21st.

MMA

Conor McGregor let his hands do the talking.

Rowing

Helen Glover played second fiddle.

UK & international sports

